Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Saints face ‘frenemy’ in Panthers QB Bridgewater

Sports News

by: , BRETT MARTEL

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The time has come for Teddy Bridgewater to go back to the city where he rehabilitated his NFL career and try to beat the team that helped him do it.

Bridgewater made two starts in the Superdome last year during his 5-0 run as a fill-in starter for then-injured Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Another win in New Orleans for Bridgewater on Sunday will move the Carolina Panthers ahead of the Saints in the NFC South.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says Bridgewater remains a friend, but also is an enemy and adds that he “can’t wait to hit him.”

  • Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories