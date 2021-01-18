Saints’ Brees exits playoffs, perhaps career, on sour note

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees isn’t saying if his first game since his 42nd birthday was also his last in the NFL.

Brees is coming off statistically his worst playoff performance in a 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay. Brees threw a postseason high three interceptions and amassed a playoff-career-low 134 yards passing.

Brees says he wants to give himself an opportunity to think about the season like he did last year before he makes a final decision on whether to retire.

Brees has played 20 seasons, and 15 with New Orleans. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing.