Saints’ Brees exits playoffs, perhaps career, on sour note

Sports News

by: , BRETT MARTEL

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees isn’t saying if his first game since his 42nd birthday was also his last in the NFL.

Brees is coming off statistically his worst playoff performance in a 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay. Brees threw a postseason high three interceptions and amassed a playoff-career-low 134 yards passing.

Brees says he wants to give himself an opportunity to think about the season like he did last year before he makes a final decision on whether to retire.

Brees has played 20 seasons, and 15 with New Orleans. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing.

  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) leaves the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees right, embraces Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as Bree’s children look on after an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, plays with his children as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks with Brittany Brees after an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees plays with his daughter Rylen Brees after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories