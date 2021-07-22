Ragin’ Cajun reaches for Olympic gold for a second time

Nicole Ahsinger, a senior journalism major at UL Lafayette, will represent Team USA in the women’s trampoline competition during the Tokyo Olympic Games that begin Friday.

The senior competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and placed 15th when she was just 18-years-old.

Five years later, Ahsinger will compete in the women’s trampoline qualification round on July 30 in Tokyo.

She plans to graduate from UL Lafayette next year. The San Diego native said she wants to continue her passion through sports and pursue a career in sports media.

According to a publication of the UL Lafayette Alumni Association, she said: “I can see myself doing anything with sports.”

Ahsinger isn’t the only Summer Olympian with a UL Lafayette connection. Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns track and field standout Morgann Leleux will also be in Tokyo and will compete in women’s pole vault.