President Trump headed to NOLA for the LSU / Clemson Championship Game

President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – (1/4/20) Sources have confirmed, President Donald Trump will be attending the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers on Monday, January 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

The real question is, will the President be wearing purple and gold or purple and orange?

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.