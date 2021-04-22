Ponton stepping down as GSU Athletics Director

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. David Ponton is stepping down as Athletics Director at Grambling State University.

Effective May 1, 2021, Dr. David Ponton will transition to supporting the university’s enhanced focus on student success and retention as Special Assistant to the President for Student Success.

“Dr. Ponton has demonstrated a proven dedication to all parts of our student experience for more than 30 years,” said President Gallot. “We are grateful for his service and willingness to continue innovating for our students.”

Grambling State University is using TurnkeyZRG to help find Dr. Ponton’s replacement as AD.

GSU intends to conclude its search with a contracted hire in place by July 1, 2021. In the interim period, senior athletics leaders will report directly to GSU President Rick Gallot.