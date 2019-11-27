Ohio State jumps LSU for top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

(11/27/19) Ohio State (11-0) traded spots with LSU (11-0) in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, with the Buckeyes sitting atop the list and the Tigers placing second.
Clemson (11-0) and Georgia (11-0) maintained their spots at third and fourth respectively.
Alabama (10-1) remains on the outside of the top four spots at fifth, with Utah (10-1) in the sixth spot.
LSU wraps up the regular season Saturday night hosting Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium at 6:00pm.
