Ohio State jumps LSU for top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers watches his team warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(11/27/19) Ohio State (11-0) traded spots with LSU (11-0) in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, with the Buckeyes sitting atop the list and the Tigers placing second.

Clemson (11-0) and Georgia (11-0) maintained their spots at third and fourth respectively.

Alabama (10-1) remains on the outside of the top four spots at fifth, with Utah (10-1) in the sixth spot.

LSU wraps up the regular season Saturday night hosting Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium at 6:00pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.