October football planned as Louisiana virus trends improve

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Positive trends in Louisiana’s COVID-19 statistics have state officials cautiously planning for high school football games to begin in October.
And Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he hopes he will be able to ease state restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week.
Edwards made no commitments, however, during a news conference in New Orleans. And he noted that Hurricane Laura has complicated matters, with evacuees and relief workers moving about the state.
Louisiana The state reported 828 new cases and 14 new deaths Friday.
But the percentage of positive tests has stayed consistently below 10% and hospitalizations are dropping.
