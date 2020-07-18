NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

Training camp for all 32 NFL teams will commence as previously scheduled, with veterans set to report on July 28.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs’ general managers and head coaches notifying them of this on Saturday.

The email, obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, read:

At [Friday’s] league meeting, the membership was advised that under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the reporting dates for training camp this year are as follows.

Rookies – July 21

Quarterbacks and injured players – July 23

All other players – July 28

Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans rookies are the first who are scheduled to report, which will come Monday.

All other teams can have rookies report as early as Tuesday, with veterans following on July 28.

Meanwhile, as Pelissero added, discussions remain between the NFL and the NFL Players Association as to proper protocol

Currently, no more than 20 players would be allowed at one time in the team facility. This will remain until the NFLPA signs off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club, Pelissero added. However, clubs have the right to set reporting dates, per CBA rules.

Following receipt of Saturday’s memo, multiple teams sent notice to rookies and began booking flights for them to report on Tuesday, Pelissero reported. Pelissero also added that myriad unknowns remain — among them the structure of training camp — but teams are moving forward as if players will start showing up to facilities this week.

Meanwhile, talks between the NFL and NFLPA on protocols continue.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.