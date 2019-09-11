NFL officials admit to incorrect call against Saints before halftime

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — (9/11/19) Well, it’s happened again.

NFL officials admitted to blowing a call for the New Orleans Saints just before halftime during their game against the Houston Texans Monday night.

National Football League Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron admitted they reset the clock inaccurately after they reviewed the play where Michael Thomas completed a pass for a first down.

The clock was reset to 26 seconds, instead of 41 seconds, which was critical time before the half.

“The play ended at 41 seconds when we ruled him down. Then we stopped the game for a replay review,” said Riveron. “After we did our administrative duties, we should have reset the clock to 41 seconds because that’s when we blew the play dead.”

Riveron said they should have gone to coach Sean Payton and asked him if he wanted to take a timeout in lieu of a 10-second runoff.

“Instead of setting the clock to 41, we inadvertently set it to 26 and then had a 10-second runoff because he did not want to take the timeout,” said Riveron. “Again, we should have reset it to 41, not 26, and then ultimately to 31 after the 10-second runoff.”

The Saints would pull out a win against the Texans with a 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.