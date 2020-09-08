New Orleans Saints see 2020 campaign as Super Bowl or bust

(AP) — The New Orleans Saints have won more regular-season games since 2017 than any NFL team, and players have openly said they view the 2020 campaign as Super Bowl or bust.
Most top contributors remain with the three-time-defending NFC South champions, and many are still in their prime.
Much hinges on whether 41-year-old all-time passing leader Drew Brees continues to play well behind a relatively young interior line.
Another factor is whether a talented secondary coalesces around the leadership of recently acquired veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins.
If so, New Orleans could return to its first Super Bowl in a decade.
