New Orleans Saints see 2020 campaign as Super Bowl or bust

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(AP) — The New Orleans Saints have won more regular-season games since 2017 than any NFL team, and players have openly said they view the 2020 campaign as Super Bowl or bust.

Most top contributors remain with the three-time-defending NFC South champions, and many are still in their prime.

Much hinges on whether 41-year-old all-time passing leader Drew Brees continues to play well behind a relatively young interior line.

Another factor is whether a talented secondary coalesces around the leadership of recently acquired veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins.

If so, New Orleans could return to its first Super Bowl in a decade.