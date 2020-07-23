Monroe-West Monroe CVB hosts Dixie World Series

Monroe-West Monroe, La. (Press Release) – The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the 2020 13U and 14U Dixie World Series Championship tournaments on July 31-August 5. Players from across the country will compete for the championship title.



All games will be played at the Sterlington Sports Complex. There will be a total of 12 teams per division competing for the championship title.

The host teams are from Sterlington and are coached by Ben Sheets (13U) and Greg Ramsey (14U).

“It should be a great week of baseball at the Sterlington Sports Complex as we welcome 24 teams for the Dixie Boys and Junior Boys. It is exciting to continue our partnership with Dixie Boys Baseball and provide opportunities to host teams from 11 different states in our community.” Scott Bruscato, Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau Senior Vice President of Sales said.

Admission is $10 per day for ages 8 and up.

For more information contact Scott Bruscato at 318.387.5691.