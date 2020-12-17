Monroe Monarchs reclassified as a major league team

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Major League Baseball named Negro League Baseball as a major league. This means MLB will incorporate all of the statistics and stories from all of the NLB players into its history.

According to the Associated Press there were seven Negro Leagues that played ball from 1920 to 1948.

AP also says in 1969 all of the Negro Leagues were excluded when the Special Committee on Baseball Records named their six official “major leagues” that dated to 1876.

Bringing things a little closer to home, Monroe, Louisiana was home to a NLB team. The Monroe Monarchs were a professional baseball team that played in the late 1920’s to about 1935. The team was loosely connected to the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs played their home games on a field on Renwick street near Carroll High School.

In 2010, a historical marker was created thanks to the Monroe Monarchs Historical Foundation. The marker serves as a reminder of Monroe’s baseball history with the state’s only team to have played in a world series.

Monroe produced two hall-of-famers: outfielder Willard Brown from Shreveport and Hilton Smith who pitched for the Monarchs in 1932.

