Major League Baseball will remove marijuana from its ‘drugs of abuse’ list

U.S.A. (CNN)(12/13/19)— Major League Baseball (MLB) will be removing marijuana from its ‘drugs of abuse’ list and begin testing players for opioids as part of its new updated drug program.

According to a news release issued by the league itself and the players’ union, players will be tested for opioids, fentanyl, cocaine, and synthetic THC, along with other substances listed under ‘drugs of abuse’, which includes banned substances and any drug classified as Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 under federal law.

Natural cannabinoids, however, like THC, CBD, and marijuana, will be removed from the ‘drugs of abuse’ list.

Going forward, marijuana related conduct will be treated like alcohol related conduct, subject to a treatment program, including mandatory evaluation and voluntary treatment, meaning there’s still the potential for discipline for certain conduct involving marijuana.

Those who test positive for substances remaining on, or those added to, the ‘drugs of abuse’ list, will be referred to a treatment board of medical professionals, who will prescribe a specific treatment plan based on the situation.

Players that refuse an evaluation, or do not cooperate with a prescribed treatment plan, will be subject to discipline.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.