BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says quarterback Myles Brennan hasn’t practiced this week because of an injury stemming from a heavy hit during LSU’s 45-41 loss at Missouri.
Orgeron had said Brennan would be doubtful if LSU played at Florida on Saturday. But that game has been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases at Florida.
Orgeron says freshmen QBs Max Johnson and TJ Finley have been splitting practice snaps this week. LSU’s next scheduled game is now at home against South Carolina on on Oct. 24.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Payton talks Saints defensive struggles: ‘The numbers aren’t a coincidence’
- Louisiana lawmakers want more say over high school sports
- SEC postpones LSU-Florida game as Gators deal with outbreak
- West Monroe man arrested for illegally carrying a firearm on LDCC campus
- LSU’s Orgeron says QB Brennan not practicing this week