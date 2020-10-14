LSU’s Orgeron says QB Brennan not practicing this week

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says quarterback Myles Brennan hasn’t practiced this week because of an injury stemming from a heavy hit during LSU’s 45-41 loss at Missouri.

Orgeron had said Brennan would be doubtful if LSU played at Florida on Saturday. But that game has been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases at Florida.

Orgeron says freshmen QBs Max Johnson and TJ Finley have been splitting practice snaps this week. LSU’s next scheduled game is now at home against South Carolina on on Oct. 24.