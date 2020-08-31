LSU star Ja’Marr Chase, the nation’s top WR, expected to opt out of season and declare for 2021 NFL Draft

Chase’s opt out decision is not specifically due to COVID-19 but rather his intent to turn pro

LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has informed the team that he is choosing to opt out of the 2020 college football season to concentrate on his professional career, sources close to the situation told CBS Sports.

A formal announcement is expected Monday with Chase, the nation’s top returning wideout, declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s 100% happening,” a highly-placed source close said Sunday.

Sources said Chase’s decision is not specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, it is believed agents may have simply convinced Chase to leave before his third collegiate season. NFL rules state a player cannot be drafted until three years after his high school graduation.

Chase, a rising junior, will become the most notable college football player to opt out of the 2020 season. The unanimous First Team All-America selection set SEC records last season for touchdown catches (20) and receiving yards (1,780). He won the Biletnikoff Award given annually to the nation’s best receiver.

Chase is expected to be the first wideout selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and could be a top-five pick.

The 6-foot, 208-pound former five-star prospect from Harvey, Louisiana, played two seasons at LSU.

Combining with quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase helped engineer post one of the best seasons in college football history last year. The Tigers finished 15-0 after beating Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship. In that game, Chase came up huge catching nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Now there must be further rebuilding with quarterback Myles Brennan taking over for Burrow and LSU expected not to have its top playmaker when the SEC’s fall season kicks off on Sept. 26.