LSU announces alcohol sales inside Tiger Stadium

(7/26/19) It’s the news many Tiger fans have been waiting for. Beer and wine sales will officially start in the Fall of 2019 at Tiger Stadium.

Of course rules will be strictly enforced, including no more than two alcoholic beverages per transaction, alcohol must be poured into a cup, and sales will cut off at the end of the third quarter.

LSU said a variety of domestic and imported beer as well as red and white wines will be sold at most concession stands inside Tiger Stadium to anyone who is 21 or older, with a valid ID.

