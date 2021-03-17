Louisiana State games to be held in Monroe

Monroe, La– On March 19-20th Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host the Louisiana State Games Softball and Baseball Championship Tournaments

The Softball Championship Tournament will be held at University Park on the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s campus, and the Baseball Championship Tournament will be held at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

The Louisiana State Games was developed to promote amateurism in sports, paying special attention to an improved quality of life.

All winners from the Louisiana State Games programs are eligible to compete in the National Congress of State Games.

Admission is $8 per person at both events.

For more information contact Scott Bruscato at 318.387.5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org