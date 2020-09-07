Longtime New Orleans Saints player Colston turns UNO teacher

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2006, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, right, and center Jeff Faine, left, celebrate with wide receiver Marques Colston after Colston scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football against the New York Giants, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Saints all-time leading receiver Marques Colston has been informed he’ll be released by the only NFL club for which he has played during his 10-year pro career, said a person familiar with the decision says The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, on condition of anonymity because the move, which was first reported by ESPN, has not been announced or made official with the league office. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints standout player Marques Colston is taking a turn as a teacher.

He’s teaching an online course at University of New Orleans about leadership and entrepreneurship. Colston was selected out of Hofstra in the seventh and final round of the 2006 draft.

He became the Saints’ all-time receiving leader with 711 catches for 9,759 yards in 10 seasons.

After he retired in 2015, he turned to entrepreneurship and founded Marques Colston Enterprises.

Colston said he wasn’t sure how the students would react to having a former professional football player as their teacher.

As an icebreaker he thanked them for “welcoming the rookie into the classroom.”