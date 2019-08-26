Louisiana shuts out Curaçao to win Little League World Series championship

River Ridge, Louisiana celebrates a 8-0 win over Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FINAL: Louisiana 8, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 6th: Egan Prather throws a complete game shutout as River Ridge defeats Curaçao 8-0 to claim the first ever Little League World Series crown for Louisiana.

TOP 6th: Reece Rousell does it again! He racks up his 17th hit (a tournament record) and seventh double of this LLWS, he’s batting .739 in Williamsport. A ground out with the bases loaded plates Louisiana’s seventh run. A single by Ryan Darrah makes it 8-0 before a fly-out ends the inning.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 5th: Louisiana 6, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 5th: Egan Prather is on a roll, he’s got five strikeouts as Curaçao go up and down in order again.

TOP 5th: Reece Rousell continues his record-setting LLWS with an RBI double, then scores on Marshall Louque’s third hit of the game. Ryan Darrow gives Louisiana its fifth run of the game on a single after Gavin Berry singled and stole 2nd base. Two passed balls allow Darrow to score and Louisiana has blown this game open at 6-0. A strike out ends the inning.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 4th: Louisiana 2, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 4th: Louisiana bounces back with a clean inning, two pops ups followed by Egan Prather’s third strikeout ends the inning quickly.

TOP 4th: William Andrade draws a two out walk, but Jeffrey Curtis flies out to end the inning after a nice running catch in left field by Farens Wooter.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 3rd: Louisiana 2, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 3rd: Curaçao gets the bases loaded with a one-out single, double and walk, but Louisiana ends the threat with a force out at home plate followed by a rundown between third base and home plate as Jurdrick Profar is caught too far off the base after the ball got away from Ryder Planchard behind the plate.

TOP 3rd: Reece Roussel is hit by a pitch, scores on Marshall Louque’s second double of the game, but Louque is caught between 2nd and 3rd base and is tagged out. Curaçao retires the next two batters on a groundout and then a strikeout to limit the damage. Louisiana leads 2-0.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 2nd: Louisiana 1, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 2nd: Curaçao go up-and-down in order in the second, Louisiana’s Egan Prather recorded two strikeouts.

TOP 2nd: Louisiana gets the lead-off man aboard after an error, but the inning ends with a run-down between third and home after Ryder Planchard slips rounding the bag.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 1st: Louisiana 1, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 1st: Louisiana works around a one-out walk to end the first inning as an attempted bunt for a hit ends an out on a bang-bang play at first base.

TOP 1st: First pitch at 2:20pm. A lead off single by Derek Delatte for Louisiana turns into the games first run on an RBI double from Marshall Louque for a 1-0 lead as Curaçao comes to bat.

————————————————————————————————————–

PRE-GAME (2:11pm): Teams are being introduced in front of a sold-out Lamade Field in Williamsport, Pa. Louisiana will be the away team and will bat first.