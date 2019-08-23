Little League World Series community tradition continues

Little League World Series
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Little League World Series festivities are still underway in Lycoming County.

A community tradition of hosting Italian visitors for a big American picnic got underway in Montoursville. Ken Dirocco and Sam Aloisio set up shop in Ken’s backyard with plenty of Italian-themed decorations. They made sure to load up the barbeque with burgers, dogs and chicken. The idea was to treat the visitors to a welcome party where the players could let loose and have some fun outside the complex.

“It was a great experience because being in the United States, it’s like meeting Italian people in Italy. They are hospitable, they enjoy your company and they make sure we have a good time,” Leonardo Delfrate, a second baseman/shortstop for the Europe-Africa region champions said.

Dirocco and the community have hosted every Italian team that’s made their way to South Williamsport since 2008.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Community Calendar