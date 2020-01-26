LIVE: Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

UPDATE: According to sources with ESPN, 3 of the other passengers on board the helicopter that crashed were Kobe’s daughter Gianna, another player and their parent.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, we will update this article as we receive more information.

ORIGINAL STORY

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — (1/26/20) Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to Variety.

Reports say he was on board with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.