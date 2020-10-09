Kansas coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
Miles announced his positive test in a statement Thursday.
The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.
