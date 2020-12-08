Football Prep Classic moves to Northwestern State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association says they are moving their Football Prep Classic game due to the coronavirus.

The game is normally played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, but this year it will be hosted by Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

“We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships,” said Executive Director, Eddie Bonine. “We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes.”

The Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981.

Prep Classic games to be held on December 27, 28, 29, and 30 in Natchitoches.

Harry Turpin Stadium is home of the Demon football team. Northwestern State football moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details surrounding the state championships schedule of events will be released later.