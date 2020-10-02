Ex-NFL star’s effort to toss sentence in rape case rejected

by: , KEVIN McGILL

Posted:

FILE – In this March 23, 2015, file photo, former NFL football safety Darren Sharper, center, is flanked by his attorneys, Lisa Wayne, left, and Leonard Levine, right, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Disgraced former NFL star Sharper has lost his latest effort to have his 18-year federal sentence tossed out in a drug and sexual assault case involving multiple victims. A federal appellate judge in New Orleans on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, denied Sharper a “certificate of appealability.” The former Saints star went to the appeals court after a judge rejected the claim that he was not adequately advised on the consequences of his 2015 guilty plea. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Disgraced former NFL star Darren Sharper has lost his latest effort to have his 18-year federal sentence tossed out in a drug and sexual assault case involving multiple victims.

A federal appellate judge in New Orleans on Thursday denied Sharper a “certificate of appealability.”

The former Saints star went to the appeals court after a judge rejected the claim that he wasn’t adequately advised on the consequences of his 2015 guilty plea.

The federal conspiracy and drug charges involved his drugging of two women so he could rape them.

The sentencing judge noted similar allegations involving as many as 16 victims.

