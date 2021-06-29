Darius Days returning to LSU basketball for senior season

FILE – LSU forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, in this Monday, March 22, 2021, file photo. Forward Darius Days is returning to LSU for his senior season after initially exploring his opportunity to turn pro. Days, who announced his decision during an online talk show appearance in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, had previously declared his intention to enter this summer’s NBA draft after last season.(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Forward Darius Days is returning to the LSU men’s basketball team for his senior season after initially exploring his opportunity to turn pro.

Days announced his decision during an online talk show appearance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday.

He’d previously declared his intention to enter this summer’s NBA draft. But he did not hire an agent or otherwise relinquish his college eligibility.

Days started 28 of LSU’s 29 games last season. He helped the Tigers advance to the SEC Tournament final for the first time since 1993 and win a first-round NCAA tournament game.

He averaged 11.6 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds a game.