COVID-19 forces Grambling to suspend all football activities immediately

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium prior to Grambling taking on Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Grambling State University to cancel its next two football games.

According to a release from the athletics department, the positive tests that were identified through COVID-19 screenings.

Grambling’s next two Southwestern Athletic Conference contests against Alabama A&M (March 27) and Texas Southern (April 3) have been canceled.

Grambling’s next scheduled game will be the Bayou Classic against Southern in Shreveport on April 17.

