The 8th annual “Under the lights” wiffleball tournament started this weekend and is still going on as we speak.

This tournament has over 60 teams in it at Biedenhern Sports Complex.

From ages 8 all the way up to ages 45.

A lot of people came out to support this tournament because they give back each year.

“We have 67 teams total. Yesterday we all had one game last night and we started at 8am this morning and everyone played 2 pool play games. And then we started at about 5pm and we’re playing double elimination bracket play until 3 am this morning. Every year we give back to a charity or a person in need and this year we are giving back to Norah Saulsberry. She has cerebral palsy and is on a a-f-o and walker as well. So that’s who the fundraising is going to this year,” said founder and director Reece Aultman.