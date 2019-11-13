SPECIAL REPORT: Feeding the Arklamiss: Combating hunger in our neighborhoods

WEST MONROE, La. (11/13/2019) In every newscast today, NBC 10 & FOX 14 are running a project we call “Feeding the Arklamiss”. We look at the issue of hunger in our region, and how some organizations, ministries, and individuals are working to feed those in need.

Additionally, we are holding an on-air telethon for the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. You can call in a donate at (318) 388-8808. If the phones are busy, you can donate online at the link below.

Our Hunter Elyse talked to people who give of their time and volunteer at the Food Bank, including one mom who knows exactly how those in need feel. She was in their shoes before.

Our Mya Hudgins talks with those who fill, organize, and distribute food bags for school kids so those children can have food to eat when school is out.

Our Bode Brooks profiles local ministries that serve those in need. See how churches and the faithful put their words into actions.

Our Anna McAllister shows us how the elderly are feed in our region, including one group of friends who call themselves “The Naughty Boys”.

Our Chelsea Jones helps us understand SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known at Food Stamps. She debunks the myths, and looks at those who get a hand up when they are in need.

Our Brian Briggs looks at how 211 is being used to connect those in need with local organizations who are eager to serve the Arklamiss.