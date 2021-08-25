Special Agents arrest Monroe man on 4 counts of possessing Pornography Involving Juveniles

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities have arrested James Duplichan, 28, of Monroe on four counts of possessing Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13.

According to court documents, on July 21, Special Agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a CyperTipline Report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) containing information regarding possible possession/ distribution of child pornography.

In the investigation, agents learned that Duplichan was in the possession of images and videos of young girls. Some of the images and videos include adult men sexually abusing the young victims.

With search warrants, authorities also learned that using WhatsApp he was in an exchange of chats about selling images of girls to make money.

Duplichan is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond on the charges listed above.