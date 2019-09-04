SPD seeks man accused of juvenile molestation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/4/19) Shreveport police say they’re looking for a man wanted for molestation of a juvenile.

John Drohan, 27, is wanted by SPD on warrants on three counts of molestation of a juvenile. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

According to limited information provided by SPD Tuesday afternoon, 27-year-old John Drohan is wanted for three counts of molestation of a juvenile. His last known address was Knoxville, Tennesee.

Anyone with information on Drohan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Tips can also be submitted via lockemup.org or via the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.