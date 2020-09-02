SPD: Reward offered for guy who stole vehicle of victim here to help restore power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL//KMSS) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of a suspect who went into a local parking garage and drove off in a vehicle that did not belong to him.

The victim, one of the heroes of Hurricane Laura, had just arrived in Shreveport to help with the restoration of electricity lost in the hurricane that wreaked havoc in north Louisiana Thursday.

When Shreveport Police officers arrived, they learned the male suspect entered the parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway and helped himself to a green sedan parked there.

Fortunately, the incident was captured on surveillance video, and photos already have been extracted from the video in the hope of getting this guy identified.

If you see this guy, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.