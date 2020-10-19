Sparks KIA in Monroe gives COVID-19 face shields to teachers at two elementary schools

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Some Monroe teachers received an extra layer of PPE as the prepare for the return of more students to their classrooms.

Sparks KIA in Monroe donated more than 100 face shields to teachers at Barkdull Faulk and Lexington Elementary Schools.

The delivery is the latest element of their accelerate the good program… which includes national and local initiatives towards the fight of COVID-19.

“We have lots of students that are still virtual but we have a bunch that are coming back next week so the donation of these face masks will help keep the teachers and the students safe. And it’s great that the community is behind those donating so the teachers don’t have to spend money out of pocket” Stacie Sylvestri, Principal at Barkdull Faulk Elementary School said.

It’s not just Monroe schools benefitting from them, KIA retailers all across the country are participating in this event. So far they have given out over seventy five thousand face shields.