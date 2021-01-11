Southern Snow Day: Residents enjoy aftermath of powerful winter storm

MONROE, LA (KTBE/KARD) The winter of 2021 is certainly off to a strong start here in the ArkLaMiss. Many of us saw snow Sunday night into Monday. While the snow may not be sticking around for very long, the memory of this winter storm will be sticking around in our minds, as it brought an amount we haven’t seen in quite a while.

“We looked out last night and it started snowing right at dark” says the Huckabay family.

“We saw the snow coming down and got out in the backyard with the girls”

“We never get snow” says a group of local children from Monroe.

This powerful system brought a widespread one to four inches of snow to the ArkLaMiss. While most of the snow fell during the dark, residents woke up to a winter wonderland Monday morning.

“We were all pretty surprised. it was kind of crazy, to see it in Louisiana like this” the Huckabay family said.

Our winter storm brought enough snow to let it stick through the day on Monday. and residents are wasting no time enjoying it before it melts. And Forsythe Park was the perfect winter playground.

“We went sledding, built a snowman, had a snowball fight. we drank hot chocolate, we jumped on a trampoline, and we’re frozen” says the local children.

“We rode around, took some pictures and just let the kids enjoy the day and get soaking wet and get cold” says the Huckabay family.

“We came last night, slid a little bit on the levee, got them down, we got a little bit of sleep and some breakfast and came back to do more sledding” Walker said.

Sadly, temperatures rode to the upper 30’s during the day, and by the afternoon, much of the snow had melted.