MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas Muleriders snap a two-game losing streak after taking a 21-9 lead. Early in the gridiron match-up with NCAA Division 2 number 24 ranked Henderson State.

Southern Arkansas defeated #24 Henderson State 28 to 24 on Saturday afternoon.

Southern Arkansas returns on their home gridiron as they host East Central University. Kick-off is set for Oct 2nd. at 2:30pm.