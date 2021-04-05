South Louisiana man arrested after beating a police officer and then fleeing the scene

JENNINGS, La., (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a police officer during a traffic stop and then fled.

Michael Kieron Ware, 23, of Jennings, was arrested on April 3 and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said Ware was stopped two weeks ago by an officer. He said when an officer attempted to take him into custody, Ware fought back and ran from the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

On April 3, Ware was stopped by police. He attempted to fight back and run once again, however, officers Tased him and were able to take him into custody.

Ware is being charged with three counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence,

one count of possession of CDS schedule II, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of flight from an officer, one count of battery of a police officer, theft, simple escape and contempt of court.

Ware is currently being held without bond.