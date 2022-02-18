OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — What started off as a quiet evening turned to panic as Linda Nichols and her family say they spent what seemed like an eternity dodging hundreds of bullets as they flew into their home.

“I’ve lived here 27 years, never had a problem, never had a problem. My oldest son died nine months ago. I don’t want to lose the family members I have left.”

She describes what she called”minutes of misery” Wednesday night.

“I was cold, then hot. I’d never heard that before. I ran to check on my son. He told me to run to the back and get down.”

But Nichols says that wasn’t the first time her house was targeted.

She says last Friday her family was awakened when bullets rang out.

“My son came running and said someone is shooting up the house. They started a fire right here. He had to put it out.”

Although she has lived in her home for over two decades, she says lately she doesn’t feel safe and says she will do what needs to be done to protect her family.

“I’m trying to get to a hotel for me, my son, and my little girl.”

Nichols has a handicapped daughter and says nurses are a necessity towards her care.

“Its bad. I have nurses that work with my little girl. Now, they don’t want to work,” Nichols adds.

She says Opelousas police have been notified and they are involved.

“They checked the cameras and picked up bullet casings. They even found some across the street.”

Late Thursday Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon issued a statement regarding the shooting.

McLendon asked for the public’s assistance with the investigation of two recent shootings that occurred in the 100 blk. of W. Church St. where unknown suspects targeted the same residence on (2) occasions firing numerous rounds of gunfire at the residence.

“The first shooting occurred during the early morning hours of February 10, 2022, during which time it was determined that some type of flammable substance was thrown at the residence and shortly after several gunshots were fired at the home. The home was occupied by (3) adults and (1) minor at the time. Fortunately no one in the home was injured. It was determined that at least (8) rounds were fired at the home. At least one round entered the residence causing damage to property inside. The second shooting happened on the late evening hours of February 16, 2022, during which time it was determined that over fifty rounds were fired at the residence striking the home and several vehicles located at the residence. The home was occupied by (4) adults at the time. Fortunately again no one in the home was injured.”

McLendon said in both incidents video surveillance was available, however the video was not of the clarity that would help lead to a quick identification of the suspects involved in the shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.