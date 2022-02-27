WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —
South Carolina starts sec women’s basketball tournament as no. 1 seed and LSU women’s finish 2nd as bracket released Sunday evening.
South carolina has won 6 of the last 7 sec tournaments, including the last 2. The gamecocks will start this year’s run for another conference tournament title friday, playing the winner of thursday’s game between the no. 8-seed arkansas and no. 9 missouri.
Other teams who finish in the top seeds for the regular season are listed below.
1. South Carolina (15-1)
2. LSU (13-3)
3. Tennessee (11-5)
4. Ole miss (10-6)
8. Arkansas (7-9)
10. Mississippi state (6-10)
The 2022 sec tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday at Bridgestone arena in Nashville, Tennessee.