WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

South Carolina starts sec women’s basketball tournament as no. 1 seed and LSU women’s finish 2nd as bracket released Sunday evening.

South carolina has won 6 of the last 7 sec tournaments, including the last 2. The gamecocks will start this year’s run for another conference tournament title friday, playing the winner of thursday’s game between the no. 8-seed arkansas and no. 9 missouri.

Other teams who finish in the top seeds for the regular season are listed below.



1. South Carolina (15-1)

2. LSU (13-3)

3. Tennessee (11-5)

4. Ole miss (10-6)

8. Arkansas (7-9)

10. Mississippi state (6-10)

The 2022 sec tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday at Bridgestone arena in Nashville, Tennessee.