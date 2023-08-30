UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–South Arkansas Together’s four-day conference brought in thousands of residents from Women’s Night on Sunday to Youth Night on Wednesday.

South Arkansas Together is a nonprofit group that uses creative non-traditional approaches to reach the biggest impact and influence for all groups of people.

“Multiple churches, different denominations, different races and different age groups coming together to put this on. This is the first time El Dorado has had a city-wide evangelistic conference in 30 years,” said South Arkansas Together’s Gena Moore.

“We all put hope in a lot of things on a daily basis, even Christians do it. We put our hope in financial security, home, marriage or relationships but real security and real hope and love is found in Jesus Christ so that is the ultimate goal, to share that message,” added Moore.

Women’s Night was held on Sunday and Men’s Night was held on Monday at the Murphy Arts District’s First Financial Music Hall. Tuesday’s event was held at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium and it was a packed house full of youth in grades 7 through 12.

It’s always good whenever we can get together, put our differences aside and do something good,” explained Landon.

The conference concludes on Wednesday, August 30, with a free Area-Wide Outreach event in the Wildcat Arena at 6 p.m.