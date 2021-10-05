SOS Pets of Ouachita receives $5,000 donation from Nexstar Media Group

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — SOS Pets of Ouachita receives a $5,000 donation from Nexstar Media Group.

“On behalf of SOS Pets of Ouachita, I am so excited and honored to accept this $5,000 grant from the Nexstar Charitable Foundation! 100% of this donation will directly support our mission of building an all-new Northeast Louisiana Regional Animal Shelter in West Monroe, Louisiana. Nexstar’s sponsorship of the Reception Area will be formally recognized and on permanent display for all future visitors to see!

We are especially thankful to Nexstar’s local affiliate, KARD 10/KTVE 14, for their assistance in securing this grant on our behalf. Furthermore, we would like to recognize their significant support in helping be the voice of our many voiceless animals in need. This “voice” has provided a tremendous boost, not just to SOS Pets of Ouachita, but also to many other worthy animal advocacy groups in our area. As a result, numerous pets are now thriving and happy! For the service of helping save these innocent lives, the value is priceless! 🐾❤🐾 ” — Joan Hampton, President SOS Pets of Ouachita