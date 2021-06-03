SOS Pets of Ouachita prepare for groundbreaking

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– For years, animals have been living in unhealthy conditions due lack of funding and maintenance at the animal shelter.

That’s all about to change thanks to SOS Pets of Ouachita.

“They’re doing the best they can with what they have to work with, and they’re doing a great job, but we need a modern new shelter that is climate controlled and comfortable for the pets while they’re here,” Joan Hampton, Founder of SOS Pets, said.

Right now there’s not enough room for all of them to stay inside the building. Rain or shine, freezing temperatures and unbearable heat, they are kept in outdoor cages.

The main mission of SOS Pets is to give these animals a healthy place to stay as they wait for their forever homes. The new shelter will consist of three buildings, including a receiving area, an adoption center, and a kennel area will be both indoor and outdoor.

“There will be two cat areas showcase areas with two outdoor Cattios, cat patios, there’ll be a full place for the puppies, so people can interact with the puppies right inside the building,” Hampton said.

They still need your help along the way. Hampton said they only have half of the funds they need in order to make the entire shelter come to life.

“When people see that this is actually going to happen, it’s going to be a reality, and therefore we’re hoping that folks are willing to go ahead and support us further,” Hampton said. “They’ve done a wonderful job supporting us so far, but we need to raise additional funds to get to the end.”

The new and improved shelter is kicking off their groundbreaking on Friday at 3pm. Once that’s over, they will be moving to the Flying Tiger Brewery in Monroe. Don’t miss out!