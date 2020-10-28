Some people in Morgan City storm weary, not concerned about Hurricane Zeta

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

We spoke to people in Morgan City about their level of concern for impending storm. Many say they’re just worn out from this historic hurricane season.

“This year has been crazy for hurricanes,” said Sarah Miller, of Morgan City. ” So far, I’m not worried. We’ve dodged all of them. When they say they’re coming, we haven’t gotten very much. I’m just not too worried.”

“It’s definitely not the strongest that we’ve had,” said Austin Schatzle, of Pierre Part. We’ve always got to be concerned, but it’s something we’ve all grown up with. You prepare the same always.”

“We haven’t prepared that much for it,” said Katie Robinson, of Morgan City. “As you can see around the city, we’re not boarded up or anything. I think we’ll take it as a tropical storm. A few there and there. I think we’ll be fine. We might have to worry about the electricity. I think we’ll be ok”

This has been an historic hurricane season. One storm hitting the state after another. Some people we spoke to say they’re worn out from all of the severe weather.

“Yeah, honestly, I’m done with 2020,” said Gabbi Musco, of Morgan City. “I’m just ready for this year to be over with. This is the worst hurricane season we’ve had.”

“I’m ready for it all to be over with,” said Brooklyn Hutton, of Morgan City. “I don’t think we’re used to it. We’ve never had this many back to back before. So, we’re all getting tired of it.”