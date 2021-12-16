Some holiday events in West Monroe moved to Sunday, December 19th due to threat of inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe says they have moved some of their holiday celebration events due to a chance of rain on Saturday. The city says they are moving most of the events from Saturday, December 18th to Sunday, December 19th, weather permitting.

According to the city, Downtown West Monroe will host holiday events including an Artisan Christmas Market, an outdoor movie, merchant shopping hours, and wagon rides on Sunday, December 19th. The city says most of the activities have been rescheduled from Saturday due to the potential for rain in the forecast.

The following activities will take place in downtown on Sunday:

An Artisan Christmas Market, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in Alley Park An Artisan Christmas Market will take place in Alley Park on Sunday, December 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The outdoor market will feature artisans and makers offering handmade items.

Holiday Outdoor Movie, “Elf”, 6:00 p.m. in Alley Park The Outdoor Movie “Elf” will also be presented by Centric Federal Credit Union in Alley Park on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a seat and blanket to watch the free show, as seating will not be provided.

Limited Shopping Hours with Downtown Merchants (hours vary by shop, see image in the slideshow below)

Wagon Rides through the lights, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., pickup in Alley Park Wagon rides touring both downtown Monroe and West Monroe will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Wagon rides are offered every Friday and Saturday night until Christmas. The special Sunday date will be the last opportunity for the public to ride. Pickup is in Alley Park and will take place every 30-minutes. Rides are $5.00.

Land of Lights Free Walkthrough Light Display, every night until 12/31 The Land of Lights free walkthrough Christmas light display is also open for the public to enjoy every night until Christmas. The grassy lot is located on Cotton Street adjacent to the West Monroe Police Department’s Detective Office. The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau organizes the Christmas lights for downtown West Monroe.



City of West Monroe’s Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells hopes the activities will encourage

people to visit and shop downtown.

Rescheduled Flyer for Artisan Christmas Market. Courtesy: City of West Monroe

Limited Shopping hours list. Courtesy: City of West Monroe

“We’re looking forward to a busy shopping day downtown on Sunday and these activities just add to

the festive atmosphere. Our merchants and artisans are depending on this weekend. We encourage

everyone to shop locally for their Christmas list while making special family holiday memories.”

The city says any updates will be posted on the Downtown West Monroe Facebook page. Some activities are weather dependent.