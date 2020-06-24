Some employees at popular health club in Lafayette test positive for coronavirus

Eight employees at Red Leville’s Health and Racquet Club in Lafayette have tested positive for coronavirus. The owner and manager, Red Leville, says the club is doing all it can do to sanitize the building. News 10’s Mark Rigsby has details.

