Some chosen to design Mississippi flag without rebel symbol

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mayor, a former state Supreme Court justice and a community college president are among those chosen to design a new Mississippi flag. The new banner will replace one state officials recently retired because it included the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist. A nine-member commission has a mid-September deadline to create a new design that doesn’t have the Confederate symbol but does have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” The design will go on the Nov. 3 ballot. The commission includes Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, former Justice Reuben Anderson and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College president Mary Graham.
