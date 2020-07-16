Some chosen to design Mississippi flag without rebel symbol

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Athletic coaches and their staffs from the state’s public universities held a joint news conference and called for a change in the Mississippi state flag. Additionally several head coaches met with both the lieutenant governor and Speaker Philip Gunn, as well as their lawmakers, to lobby for the change. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mayor, a former state Supreme Court justice and a community college president are among those chosen to design a new Mississippi flag. The new banner will replace one state officials recently retired because it included the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist. A nine-member commission has a mid-September deadline to create a new design that doesn’t have the Confederate symbol but does have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” The design will go on the Nov. 3 ballot. The commission includes Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, former Justice Reuben Anderson and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College president Mary Graham.

