SOLD OUT! All St. Jude Dream Home tickets have been sold

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — You did it! You all helped us make history. It was a big day for the St. Jude Dream Home!

There was a floor signing held, meaning the construction is almost complete, but we also sold all of the tickets for the house. This is the first year that we have ever sold out of the tickets in March. You helped raise $750,000.00 to help kids who are fighting cancer. We could not have accomplished this with out the amazing sponsors and this wonderful community.

There was a ceremony on Friday, March 19, 2021, many of those who helped build the house, furnish it, and promoting the dream home program gathered to celebrate.

Mike Townsend, Territory Manager at Shaw Floors, says, “…I feel proud, but it’s not pride. It’s because the community really does these things. It’s because people give up their time. It’s a beautiful thing because it’s for a cause. Our hearts go out to everyone in those situations…”

Braco Construction is building this year’s $350,000 home in Frenchman’s Bend Subdivision.

Stay tuned to KTVE and KARD, because we will announce the winner of this year’s home and all the other prizes on April 18, 2021.