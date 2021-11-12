Snoop Dogg works drive-thru at Raising Cane’s in Fayetteville

Snoop Dogg works the drive-thru at Raising Cane’s in Fayetteville on Wednesday (Courtesy: Champion)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chicken finger fans in Fayetteville got a special surprise at Raising Cane’s on Wednesday.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg was working the window at the fast food chain’s location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, promoting his new album, The Algorith, that releases later this week, according to a press release on Thursday.

Courtesy: Champion

The Doggfather was in town for a scheduled show at JJ’s Live on Wednesday night.

Snoop’s appearance at Raising Cane’s was captured in a viral TikTok from user @bellenash that has received more than 1.6 million views.