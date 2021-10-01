SNAP recipients to see increase in average monthly benefit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Starting on Friday, October 1, “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment through a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan.”

What that means is that for the first time in 45 years, SNAP recipients are going to see an adjustment to their purchasing power.

A Louisiana family with three members can expect an increase of over $100 in their maximum allotment.

What used to be a maximum of $535 per month is going to go up to a maximum of $658 a month.

“Overall in Louisiana, the average monthly SNAP benefit increase will be around $12 to $20 per person,” according to the Department Of Children & Family Services.

The new SNAP household maximums are laid out below:

Department Of Children & Family Services



“It’s important that families have the means to be able to afford a healthy, balanced diet,” said DCFS Assistant Secretary for Family Support Shavana Howard. “We know there are challenges in purchasing healthier items, but this adjustment will give SNAP participants the ability to access those healthier choices which will not only benefit them in terms of having food to eat, but will also benefit them through leading healthier lives.”

Along with SNAP emergency allotments being approved for this month, “The reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan also slightly increases the max monthly gross income allowable under SNAP.”

If you have any questions about the SNAP program, visit DCFS SNAP.