BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas is three days away, and SNAP recipients are getting some good news before the big day. The federal government has approved sending out supplemental SNAP benefits for January.

So when can recipients expect emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.

DCFS provided this information for EBT cardholders:

SNAP recipients who are not receiving the maximum benefit allotment for their household size will receive a supplement to bring them to the maximum.

Households already receiving the maximum benefit allotment for their household size will receive a supplemental budget of $95.

DCFS assembled a breakdown of the most that each household can receive in terms of SNAP allotments:

DCFS said those who have applied for a SNAP but have not yet received approval “will receive the supplemental allotment for your household size on a rolling weekly basis as your applications are accepted.”

To apply for supplemental benefits, visit DCFS how to apply for SNAP?

If you have questions about the supplemental SNAP benefits, visit DCFS SNAP Updates.