Smoke Testing underway in parts of the City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced that smoke testing is currently underway in the MR27A basin at the following locations:

  • Bayside Cir
  • Deborah Dr
  • Placid Dr
  • Scenic Dr
  • Hanging Moss Ln
  • Bayou Desiard Country Club
  • Forsythe Ave
  • St. Joseph Pl
  • Aurora St
  • Roger St
  • Woodway Dr
  • Katherine Dr
  • Timberlane Dr
  • Acadian Trace Dr
  • Old Sterlington Rd

The smoke has been said to be harmless, and residents in the affected areas have been notifed in advance of the testing.

