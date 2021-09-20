Smoke Testing underway in parts of the City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced that smoke testing is currently underway in the MR27A basin at the following locations:
- Bayside Cir
- Deborah Dr
- Placid Dr
- Scenic Dr
- Hanging Moss Ln
- Bayou Desiard Country Club
- Forsythe Ave
- St. Joseph Pl
- Aurora St
- Roger St
- Woodway Dr
- Katherine Dr
- Timberlane Dr
- Acadian Trace Dr
- Old Sterlington Rd
The smoke has been said to be harmless, and residents in the affected areas have been notifed in advance of the testing.