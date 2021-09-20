Smoke Testing underway in parts of the City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced that smoke testing is currently underway in the MR27A basin at the following locations:

Bayside Cir

Deborah Dr

Placid Dr

Scenic Dr

Hanging Moss Ln

Bayou Desiard Country Club

Forsythe Ave

St. Joseph Pl

Aurora St

Roger St

Woodway Dr

Katherine Dr

Timberlane Dr

Acadian Trace Dr

Old Sterlington Rd

The smoke has been said to be harmless, and residents in the affected areas have been notifed in advance of the testing.