Smokable medical marijuana becomes legal in the state of Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It’s been two days since the plant-based smokable medical marijuana has taken a legal effect in the state. And The Healing Clinic in Shreveport, that dispenses this medical flower, is already getting a high demand from patients.

The medical flower will only be available for adults with a recommendation of a physician.

KTVE news spoke to the CEO of The Healing Clinic about what you need to know to gain access to it and the restrictions, from the process to insurance coverage, but most importantly who qualifies.

“Any debilitating condition. We see a lot of cancer, Crohn’s, anxiety, insomnia, and certainly a lot of our veterans with PTSD.” Says CEO of The Healing Clinic, Kathryn Thomas.

“Medical flowers are limited to only being able to buy two and half ounces every two weeks. The pricing of this product is now more affordable for patients to be able to afford it. Technically any physician can recommend cannabis.” Says Thomas.

“But there’s a back side of that story, and that’s where The Healing Clinic comes in.” She says.

Thomas says this medical flower won’t be covered by any insurance since it is still considered “federal illegal” and it won’t be available at any regular pharmacy just yet.

She says the medical flower is only available throughout nine cities including

Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, Madisonville, Monroe and West Monroe.